Ranson man sentenced to 5 years probation for selling cocaine

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Ranson, West Virginia man was sentenced on Monday for selling cocaine.

Jansen V. Carr, 35, will serve five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of “distribution of cocaine base” in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a press release sent by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

In August 2018, Carr admitted he sold cocaine Base in Berkeley County. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in a drug distribution operation on March 22, 2019.

“For far too long the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia has been plagued by drugs and violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones, FBI in the 2019 press release. “The arrests highlight the collaborative work of all our law enforcement partners and our continuing commitment to use every resource to protect our citizens and get these dangerous and illegal drugs off the streets.”

Eastern panhandle law enforcement agencies helped in the investigation, including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsburg Police Department, the Charles Town Police Department, and the Ranson Police Department.