Ranson Elementary School holds first-ever Book Blitz

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Ranson Elementary School held its first-ever Ranson Book Blitz to help get students supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Teachers packed up school supplies such as colored pencils, books, and notebooks to give to students. The teachers hand-delivered the items to each student’s house as a way for the students to get to know their teacher before the first day of school. Roughly 300 kids received a school supplies bag.

“This provides a great opportunity for our teachers to go out of their comfort zone a little bit and meet our students and our families where they are in their homes and build a strong relationship and have a face to the name,” said Lance Astorino Principal of Ranson Elementary School.

Any kid who did not receive their bag Monday will get it on the first day of school.