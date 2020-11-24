Randolph County votes to end virtual learning leaving some parents concerned

ELKINS, W.Va. – At its most recent meeting, the Randolph County Board of Education voted 3-2 to end its current “distance learning model.”

The vote came following the recommendation of Randolph County School Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen.

Board members voted to end virtual learning at the end of the first semester, January 22, 2021.

12 News has heard from several parents, concerned about the change, who are now considering home-schooling their children.

We’ve reached out to members of the board, as well as the superintendent and have so far not heard back from them.

During his Monday COVID-19 briefing, we asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for his reaction to the decision.

Gov. Justice said that he was not aware of Randolph County’s action, but that he would look into it with the state Department of Education.

“I don’t want to say the virtual learning is a wipeout, but I would tell you that the virtual learning is a challenge and our kids have surely shown that they get a heck of a lot more out of it if they’re in school. Our education people have tried diligently on the virtual learning, but they and myself will tell you that kids need to be in school.”

On the converse, Justice also said: “We have got to educate our kids some way somehow, referencing the fact that 24 of the state’s 55 counties are currently “orange” or “red” on the state’s color-coded map or have voluntarily gone full remote. We have got to deal with the safety of our teachers, the safety of our kids, the safety of our service personnel and on the other hand, what happens to our kids from a standpoint of their learning? What happens to all of our special needs kids? What happens to all those kids who need support and help in every way? I’m telling you, this is a very, very, very difficult balancing act and all we’re trying to do is just get ourselves through this and get to a vaccine.”

You can hear the governor’s full comments in the player below:

Also adding to the issue is a grievance filed by the American Federation of Teachers against Randolph and other counties, demanding that teachers teach either in-person or virtual, but not both. 12 News has also reached out to the AFT and has not heard back.