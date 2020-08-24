Randolph County man charged after sending sexually explicit photos to 3 underage females and asking them to “cuddle”

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after sending sexually explicit photos to three different underage females and asking them to come “cuddle” in Randolph County.

On Feb. 8, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information of a minor victim who had received sexually explicit material from an adult male, according to a criminal complaint.

Tony Kitzmiller

Troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police had previously spoken with the minor’s mother and learned that Tony Kitzmiller, 31, of Norton, had sent sexually explicit material to two other minors, as well, troopers said.

In one of the messages to a minor, Kitzmiller stated “[w]ish you wasn’t so young so we could keep talking. You’re cute and like anime so I’d like to keep talking but I don’t want to get in trouble,” according to the complaint.

With each of the three minor females, Kitzmiller sent photos of his genitals and videos of him performing sexual acts on himself; Kitzmiller also requested the females send nude photos to him and requesting the minors come “cuddle,” officers said.

Kitzmiller has been charged with the use of obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.