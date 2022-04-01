CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – Earlier today, April 1, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced manufacturer and supplier of sustainable packaging products Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) on a major expansion of its operations in West Virginia.

Klöckner Pentaplast announced it chose the production facility in Beaver for a multimillion-dollar production expansion.

“With all that’s being accomplished at the Beaver facility, it makes all the sense in the world that this plant is the one that kp has chosen for this major expansion. I’m also extremely proud that kp chose this same facility as their Plant of the Year for productivity last year. I say all the time, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia. This is just more proof that we’ve got the right people and the right business-friendly environment in West Virginia to help even the biggest companies excel and reach new heights.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The facility, previously named as kp’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of more than 30 factories worldwide, has now been chosen to be a leader in the company’s addition of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET production in North America.

“We’re talking about a major global company that is knocking it out of the park all over the place – but is especially thriving in West Virginia, maybe better than anywhere else in the entire world. I am absolutely thrilled that this company continues to succeed and grow in West Virginia. All of this is just more proof that the rocket ship ride that I promised is very real and it’s happening right now. I thank kp for being an incredible community partner that has provided great jobs to countless West Virginians for more than two decades. I look forward to this company continuing to prosper in West Virginia for many, many years to come.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The Beaver facility was previously picked for another production expansion in November 2020.