Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? WV has a new info line

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line to help anyone who has questions about the vaccine or the vaccination process.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice the information line will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve as a point of reference for West Virginians seeking any information on COVID-19 or vaccines.

If you have questions regarding the vaccine, call the line at 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians can also find information about vaccines at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Justice says while the vaccine distribution is still in early stages, the best defense against the virus is to continue remaining on your guard and wearing a mask. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said 52,221 doses had been administered.

