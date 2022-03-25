CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the nation’s top labor leaders, who’s from West Virginia, is hoping Mountain State workers get priority hiring in all the new infrastructure jobs.

Labor leaders would like to see at least the spirit of the West Virginia Jobs Act to apply to these infrastructure projects.

Under the bill passed by Congress, West Virginia will receive $6 billion dollars over the next decade to help with everything form road construction, to bridge repair, airport improvements and broadband.

The West Virginia Jobs Act requires that 75% of workers be hired from within the state, and border-state counties that are within 50 miles of West Virginia. Technically, the Jobs Act does not apply when federal dollars are used, but leaders hope the goal of that law will be adhered too.

“If they use our in-state contractors, our members should see a lot of work out of that. And frankly we’ve had a lot of work for our construction members over the past few years with the pipeline construction. It’s been great for them,” said Ken Hall, President WV Teamsters Local 175.

Ken Hall is president of the West Virginia Teamsters Local 175. But this week he stepped down as the General Secretary-Treasurer of the International Teamsters. That’s the second highest ranking job in the entire labor union.