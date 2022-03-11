BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– With fuel costs rising in the area, how are public services adjusting?

Gas prices continue to climb as the war rages on in Ukraine. It’s affecting everyone, including public services in local cities. The Bluefield Fire Department is one service that runs 24 hours regardless of gas prices.

Chief Chad Bailey with the fire department said the current rise is taking a toll on the department’s finances.

“These increases, they come up, it hurts us at the end of the day because once that budget’s set the only way to change it is a budget revision and it has to come from somewhere else. You just can’t make up more money or they just can’t give you extra money in order for us to put fuel in the trucks,” Bailey said.

So, how is the fire department cutting back? Chief Bailey said the minor spending will be looked at to determine how they can potentially save money to fuel up.

“Some of the things is excessive running. We try to combine trips if somebody goes to get lunch, we’ll send one vehicle, a gas vehicle, since it’s not as expensive as diesel fuel, just the little things like that help,” Bailey said.

But other public transportation, like the Bluefield Area Transit, is seeing a positive effect from this situation according to director John Reeves.

“We have seen an uptick in ridership and we think that we will continue seeing this as long as there are high gas prices,” Reeves said.

The cost for a single bus pass is $1.25 while a monthly bus pass is $30.

Routes can take people from Bluefield to as close as Princeton and as far as McDowell County.