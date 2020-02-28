Public hearing on US 11 bike route in Eastern Panhandle

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Division of Highways, along with the Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization, hosted a public meeting to discuss the future plan of the bike path on Eastern Panhandle Section of U.S. Route 11.

The public meeting was hosted at Ranson City Hall in Ranson, West Virginia, with around a dozen public members participating. The meeting provides opportunities for public members for inputting their thoughts on the bike route on U.S. Route 11, in which there were three route proposals passing through either Falling Rivers or Harpers Ferry and Charles Town. The concern of the route choice including traffic volume, shoulder width, and the steepness of the mountain.

Public Opinion is open until April 1.

Here’s the project schedule:

April 2019: Notice to Proceed.

August Draft Alternative Routes developed

December 2019: 1st Public Hearing

February 2020: 2nd Public Hearing

April 2020: Report Submission Anticipated