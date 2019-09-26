Public hearing draws large crowd over proposed “rain tax”

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s no secret that Berkeley County’s stormwater management needs improvement.

However, the county’s stormwater protection plan and sewer district are failing to meet MS4 community guidelines. Environmental Attorney Richard Lewis says the Department of Justice is prepared to sue Berkeley County.

“I think the main thing is to understand is that this is a requirement under federal and state law,” said Lewis. “Part of the county that’s under the urbanized area watershed has to do this, Otherwise, they’re violating the Clean Water Act.

The proposed solution is a monthly $4.75 fee for each parcel of land, and it will be used to show predictable and consistent funding, a guideline for the EPA and DEP.

“Well, the rain tax is not a rain tax, it is a tax on stormwater management,” said Berkeley County Council Legal Director Norwood Bentley. “It will pay salaries for some inspectors, mapping that needs to be done and it also for engineering studies.”

Berkeley County Council’s public hearing drew a very large crowd, but the general consensus wasn’t positive.

“It’s pretty tragic to think it may only go up $4.75, but that may only be a starting point,” said Inwood Resident Jerry Cogle.

A final decision about the fee will be made next Thursday.

“There’s no easy solution, so what I’m saying is slow it down and if it doesn’t work we’ll make different arrangements,” said Gerrardstown Resident Richard Miller.