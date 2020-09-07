Protocols in place at Jefferson County Schools if a student, teacher, or staff tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit the US in March, it leads to uncertainty for everyone including people in the school systems.

Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson said when teachers first were moved to virtual learning… it was crisis teaching.

And now with a new school year, the school system has moved from one to two: one virtual and on-site learning. The school system has purchased over 40 touchless temperature scanners and over 6,000 pieces of safety signage. Face coverings must be worn, and there has also been a schedule change for students going from seven periods a day to a block schedule.

“The logistics aren’t the biggest barrier to overcome,” said Dr. Gibson. “The emotional.. The fear… The fear and the uncertainty and the struggle with communication… Those are the things that are difficult to come.”

Screening for COVID-19 starts at home. If someone is showing symptoms, families are required to self-report and are to call a health care provider as well as the school. The second point of screening is on the bus, and then the final checkpoint is when students arrive at school with the automated temperature scan.

If a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, several steps following guidelines set by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are in place.

If one student is confirmed to have tested positive, the students who were in the class with that individual will head to virtual learning for up to fourteen days. These guidelines will also be followed in the event of a teacher or staff member testing positive.

If a classroom or core group where two or more people from different households test positive, all students and staff stay home and the state health department will determine if testing is appropriate for close contacts of those people.

If a school outbreak were to happen in two or more classrooms, all students and staff must quarantine for 14 days. Suspension of in-person learning for the school can be considered if they believe there is evidence of transmission between classrooms.

With a series of plans in place, Jefferson County Schools are also taking enhanced disinfection measures.

“We want to make sure that when custodians not only clean things but disinfect things,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operation of Jefferson County Schools, Joyce White.

White says the school system is using EPA approved disinfects along with cleaning “high touchpoint” areas several times a day including railings and doorknobs.

“We are going to be in the restrooms at least four times a day and there are a checklist and procedures we can use to determine by looking how many times the touchpoint or the restrooms have been cleaned,” said White.

For the last five and a half months, Jefferson County Schools has been working to prepare for students, families, and staff on what schools would be like. But they say the key for whatever lies ahead is communication.

“People understand that we are don’t have all the answers,” said Dr. Gibson. “And they understand that the guidance changes frequently. What they want is for you to be honest with them and tell them what they do know right now. Here is what I know right now and here is what we are still trying to figure out and here is what I need help with because then it is a collaboration.”

