Protesters object to process for replacing Berkeley County clerk

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the resignation of Berkeley County Clerk John Small has set off a stir about how his replacement was selected.

During its executive session, the county council said “no” to one of its own, Council Member Elaine Mauck, filling in for Small. Critics point out that this decision was made behind closed doors. Adding to citizen concern is that Mauck’s seat on the council was filled by former council vice-chair, Dan Dulyea. Protesters gathered at Thursday’s council meeting to voice their concerns.

Dan Bennett, a Berkeley County resident, said, “You have to make sure the position is open so people know there’s a job available. And whether it’s a Democrat or a Republican, it doesn’t matter. The county clerk serves all of us. And we need to have the best person for the job.”

This comes on the heels of another move by the county, spending thousands on a “lobbyist” in the state capital. Some question that move since the county’s legislative delegation holds powerful positions in both the House and Senate.

“Many of the people in the county are upset over that deal,” said Brad Noll, who lives in Berkeley County. “This deal just seems like it goes hand in hand. Just back-to-back deals in which the people have no say or very little say.”

The county maintains it is the fastest-growing of all 55 in the state and needs that extra set of eyes and ears in Charleston. But the whole lack of transparency in both cases brought these protesters to Thursday’s council session.

“And just picking one of their own to take that cushy position is the wrong way of doing business,” Bennett maintained.

How the county council proceeds from here, if at all, is not quite clear. The closed-door maneuvering of the council set off a social media campaign leading to Thursday’s protest at the council meeting.