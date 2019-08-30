Promise Garden gives peace to chemotherapy patients & staff

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Going through chemotherapy can be difficult on patients and their families, however, Berkeley Medical Center is wanting to provide a safe haven for its community.

One of the first patients ever treated for cancer at Berkeley Medical was Polly Stewart and after her death, her husband Earl and family members donated funds to create a garden in her name on campus. Chemotherapy patients, staff members and family can relax in the garden to get a sense of peace in stressful times.

“More of a place to get away from daily struggles and challenges of life,” said Berkeley Medical Center’s Facilities Manager Scott Mathis. “A lot of the folks coming through this building has cancer, so this is a good place for staff to come as well and reflect upon what they do on a daily basis like trying to save lives and impact the lives of the community.”

The garden has been serving the community since 2001.