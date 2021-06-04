Prominent Charleston lawyer killed in I-79 accident in Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va. — A prominent West Virginia attorney was killed in a collision on Interstate 79 in Braxton County on Thursday, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.

The collision happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. Thursday, when Joseph Messe, 72 of Stonewood, who was traveling north on I-79, crossed the median and hit Sean McGinley, 55 of Charleston, head on, troopers said.

Both drivers were taken to Braxton Memorial Hospital, where McGinley was pronounced dead.

The state police investigation is ongoing, officials said.

McGinley, a Morgantown native, was a partner at DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, in Charleston. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.