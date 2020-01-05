Project “Cold Front” bring the awareness of the homelessness in Jefferson County

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) – A dozen Jefferson County residents took part in creative works to bringing awareness to the public about the homelessness situation in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

Over 15 fiber artists joined together to craft an artistic campaign, raising donations for cold-weather items to Jefferson county community ministries, an organization that has been addressing homelessness in Jefferson County.

In what they call “yarn bombing,” the artists knitted and crocheted trees along the street in order to generate attention for the cause. Event organizers came up with the idea after seeing it in Pittsburgh.

Julie Philabaum, who organized the event, told WDVM that “Yarn bombing” will catch people’s attention, but she hopes the attention will bring the good cause, “We are trying to get the donation for Jefferson county community ministries to help the people to get through the winter with weather item.” she said.

The artwork is showcased between January 4th and February 24th.