Proctor & Gamble looking to grow in eastern panhandle with larger workforce

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — After just a few short years in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, a global consumers products company is growing by leaps and bounds.

And you may not know it but the region is home to this manufacturer with a footprint larger than 400 football fields!

Cincinnati-based Proctor & Gamble is doing so well in the Mountain State, it is seeking to grow its workforce. The company is known across the world for such household products as Gain and Dawn kitchen products, Bounce laundry products, and a long line of hair and skincare brands.



“Our business is incredibly strong right now,” says Gordon Ramsey with Proctor & Gamble. With COVID-19 changing our consumer cleaning habits we are seeing a big peak in demand. For our cleaning products, Dawn and Swiffer, we are hiring to help support that incremental need. For our local community and also for our country.”

The workforce here approaches 1,500 and the employees say it is a great place to work and build a career. Edward Cape was a home appraiser before joining Proctor and Gamble. He took a job here because it kept him off the road and closer to home. He is loving his decision.

“We’re looking for the employee who has the self motivation to want to learn,” says Cape, a shift line leader. “And succeed at a job. We have the ability to career advance like no other company. I started off as a regular technician and with the training and the tools that they provide here I was able to move up extremely quickly.”

So the next time you reach for that bar of Ivory soap or Old Spice aftershave, just know that there’s a close connection right here in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle.

And Proctor & Gamble was well-positioned for the COVID-19 pandemic. With sales of cleaning and home care products driving up that line of business by 50 percent.

Proctor & Gamble prides itself on a diverse workforce with a strong commitment to the local community.