Procter & Gamble looking to grow in eastern panhandle with larger workforce

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — After just a few short years in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, a global consumers products company is growing by leaps and bounds.

And you may not know it but the region is home to this manufacturer with a footprint larger than 400 football fields!

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble says it is doing so well in the Mountain State, it is seeking to grow its workforce. The company is known across the world for such household products as Gain and Dawn kitchen products, Bounce laundry products, and a long line of hair and skincare brands.

“Our business is incredibly strong right now,” said Gordon Ramsay with Procter & Gamble. “With COVID-19 changing our consumer cleaning habits we are seeing a big peak in demand. For our cleaning products, Dawn and Swiffer, we are hiring to help support that incremental need. For our local community and also for our country.”

The workforce here approaches 1,500 and the employees say it is a great place to work and build a career. Edward Cape was a home appraiser before joining Procter and Gamble. He took a job here because it kept him off the road and closer to home. He said he is loving his decision.

“We’re looking for the employee who has the self motivation to want to learn, and succeed at a job,” said Cape, a shift line leader. “We have the ability to career advance like no other company. I started off as a regular technician and with the training and the tools that they provide here I was able to move up extremely quickly.”

So the next time you reach for that bar of Ivory soap or Old Spice aftershave, remember there’s a close connection right here in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle.

Procter & Gamble said it was well-positioned for the COVID-19 pandemic as sales for cleaning products skyrocket.

Procter & Gamble prides itself on a diverse workforce with a strong commitment to the local community.

