Procedural motions denied in Berkeley Heights Elementary School abuse case

Martinsburg, W.Va. (WDVM) — There has been a procedural ruling in the Berkeley Heights Elementary School abuse case.

Circuit Court Judge Laura Faircloth dismissed a motion by two former teachers’ aides – June Yurish and Kristin Douty — who want the charges tossed. They say pre-trial publicity has prejudiced their case and claim they cannot get a fair hearing. The lawyer for the mother of the victim, Ben Salango, says the case will move forward.

The victim is a special needs student. The lawsuit was filed by Amber Pack, mother of the six year-old victim. Allegations center on verbal and physical abuse.

On a separate motion, Judge Faircloth said counsel for the defendants — Christina Lester, June Yurish, Kristin Douty and principal Amber Boeckmann — cannot represent them as a group. Each must address their charges individually.

