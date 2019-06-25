Probable Cause found in officers seizing 29 chihuahuas

Owners have five days to pay the bond or dogs will be turned over to animal control

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County Magistrate Richard Stephens found probable cause Tuesday afternoon for officers searching a Hedgesville home that housed 29 chihuahuas earlier in June.

Stephens said he found owners Daniel and Audrey Price acted recklessly in caring for their dogs after officers found, what they said was deplorable living conditions. Investigations revealed that only six out of 29 dogs had received medical care only once in their lives, which the prosecuting team declared wasn’t the behavior of a suitable pet owner.

“Probable cause was found in favor of animal control,” said Berkeley County Animal Control Officers David Holtsclaw and Nicholette High. “A bond was placed on the animals, the owners have five days to pay the bond or appeal, Magistrate Stephens decision. If they don’t pay that fine in five days, the dogs become property of animal control.”

Officers went to the residence this morning and noted that the owners had made some improvements to their living conditions.