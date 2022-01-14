Prized West Virginia photographer celebrates scenic beauty of the Mountain State

Berkeley County photographer Frank Ceravalo is acclaimed for his scenic portrayal of the Mountain State.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Frank Ceravalo’s work brings the scenes of Berkeley County to print. Even though he earned a degree in chemical engineering more than 25 years ago at West Virginia Tech, hehas indulged in his passion for photography in the Mountain State all these years.

At the start of the new year, Ceravalo has published a calendar of his prize-winning photographs. Scenic images captured by his lens are on postcards and other novelty items featuring landscapes, wildlife, rural scenes, small towns.

He has assembled his photos in bound albums and created novelty items from his work on anything from beverage mugs to refrigerator magnets.

“I focus on historical items like Cass Scenic Railroad, which I like to shoot and steam engines and then you have the wildlife aspect; we’re just teaming with wildlife everywhere,” said Ceravalo.

Ceravalo also likes to capture the beauty of West Virginia state parks and the many festivals celebrated across 55 counties, sharing his work and products on his website.