Prison inmate dies after fatal assault

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has died after an assault with another inmate.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Brian O’Neil Gifft, 40, died at an outside hospital where he was taken following the assault. Officials say Gifft was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County.

Investigators say the assault happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. in one of the prison’s housing units. Officials say they believe the other inmate assaulted Gifft with a makeshift weapon. The weapon was recovered after the assault.

At this time, the identity of the suspect investigation and nearly complete and charges are being filed. Investigators with Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will turn their findings to the West Virginia State Police.