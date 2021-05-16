Preston County Parks and Rec Commission brings local artists and kids together

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — Preston County children had a very cool opportunity for kids to work with local artists in Preston County on Sunday afternoon. Local artists were enlisted to create murals to place in the windows of the rail house at Tunnelton Trailhead Park, and the children got to put on the finishing touches.

Kids painting a mural of a snail.

“I wanted to find a way to engage the local families with the Trailhead Park and kind of make it a place they wanted to come to,” said Rachelle Thorne, Director of the Preston County Parks and Rec Commission.

Dozens of Preston County children came out to Friends of the Cheat campground to add the final colors to the murals. The excitement was palpable from the children who understood the opportunity to work with popular local artists.

“If you do a mural, it gives value and worth to your community. And bringing the kids in — that’s the next generation,” said Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier, who helped coordinate the event.

A look at one of the bigger murals artists and children were working on.

Overall, the afternoon was filled with fun. Children ran around the grounds and helped out with the murals. Artists and parents enjoyed a cool but calm spring day.