Preston County man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing an arson charge after West Virginia State Police say he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.

Desmond Simmons

State troopers were called to a house fire on Walnut Street in Masontown, Saturday. The home owner told troopers that her neighbors saw her ex-boyfriend, Desmond Simmons, leave the house just before they noticed the fire, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant for Simmons had been issued the day before, on a domestic battery charge where the homeowner was the victim, troopers said.

The Preston County 911 Center was able to pinpoint Simmons phone to within 100 yards of the home at the time of the fire, his criminal complaint said.

Later in the day, Simmons was involved in a car chase with officers from the Morgantown Police Department.

Simmons, 34, is charged with first degree arson. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $253,000.