President Trump weighs in on West Virginia education reform

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump, left, hugs West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, after Justice announced at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, that he is changing parties. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current conversation around education reform in West Virginia. In the tweet, he says, “One size doesn’t fit all – I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice – I am with you!”

President Trump tweeted this in response to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeting that they had had a conversation about Governor Justice’s education plan. Governor Justice’s full tweet says,” Just had a great conversation with @realDonaldTrump. We talked about our good public schools in WV and how he totally supports my plan for WV public schools. The President and I are bound at the hip, and he has done remarkable work that has been tremendously beneficial for WV!”

Governor Justice went on to say, ” When he came into office we were dead 50th. Today, we’re the 2nd fastest growing state in the country! Together we are going to continue to accomplish great things. All West Virginians owe incredible gratitude to @realDonaldTrump!”

Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates now have their own wide-ranging education proposal that would allow the state’s first charter schools. Lawmakers in an education committee approved the plan Monday, sending it to the full GOP-controlled House.

Teachers have packed the Capitol to protest a similar Senate Republican proposal that would allow charters, raise teachers’ salaries and includes a provision that lets county boards fire educators who strike.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.