President Trump weighs in on West Virginia education reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current conversation around education reform in West Virginia. In the tweet, he says, “One size doesn’t fit all – I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice – I am with you!”

President Trump tweeted this in response to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeting that they had had a conversation about Governor Justice’s education plan. Governor Justice’s full tweet says,” Just had a great conversation with @ realDonaldTrump. We talked about our good public schools in WV and how he totally supports my plan for WV public schools. The President and I are bound at the hip, and he has done remarkable work that has been tremendously beneficial for WV!”

One size doesn’t fit all – I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice – I am with you! https://t.co/EomFLcBjlz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Governor Justice went on to say, ” When he came into office we were dead 50th. Today, we’re the 2nd fastest growing state in the country! Together we are going to continue to accomplish great things. All West Virginians owe incredible gratitude to @ realDonaldTrump!”

Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates now have their own wide-ranging education proposal that would allow the state’s first charter schools. Lawmakers in an education committee approved the plan Monday, sending it to the full GOP-controlled House.

Teachers have packed the Capitol to protest a similar Senate Republican proposal that would allow charters, raise teachers’ salaries and includes a provision that lets county boards fire educators who strike.