WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Tuesday was historic for conservation across the country. President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law.
The legislation ensures permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
That money goes to maintain public lands, like New River Gorge and the Monongahela National Forest in the Mountain State.
West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin lead the bipartisan group who introduced the bill.
He said the signing will “guarantee the wild and wonderful corners of West Virginia are protected for years to come.”
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Reports: Big Ten delayed release of football schedule over COVID-19 trend
- Prospect to fill Maryland State Senate vacancy takes name out of running
- Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
- Fairmont soldier’s surprise return brings his family to tears
- President Trump signs act helping to upkeep Mountain State public land