President Trump picks Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for COVID-19 economic task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was selected Thursday by President Donald Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force, her office announced. Senator Capito is part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members that were hand-picked by the president to provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said.
“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy. While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy,” Senator Capito said.
Below is a full list of Senator and Representatives on the task force:
Senate Republicans:
- Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee
- Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming
- Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
- Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
- Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
- Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
- Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
- Sen. Ted Cruz both of Texas
- Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
- Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia
- Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
- Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
- Sen. David Perdue of Georgia
Senate Democrats:
- Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
- Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
- Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico
- Sen. Angus King of Maine
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
- Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
- Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
House Republicans:
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California
- Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana
- Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon
- Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina
- Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana
- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
- Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
- Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
House Democrats:
- Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
- Rep. Ro Khanna of California
- Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
- Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
- Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
- Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York