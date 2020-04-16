President Trump picks Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for COVID-19 economic task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was selected Thursday by President Donald Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force, her office announced. Senator Capito is part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members that were hand-picked by the president to provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy. While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy,” Senator Capito said.

Below is a full list of Senator and Representatives on the task force:

Senate Republicans:

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz both of Texas

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Sen. David Perdue of Georgia

Senate Democrats:

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

Sen. Angus King of Maine

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont

Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

House Republicans:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana

Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina

Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

House Democrats: