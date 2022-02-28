MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It comes at a time when world tensions are about as high as they have been for a long time. The president’s annual State of the Union address.

President Biden will deliver it to a nationally-televised joint session of Congress Tuesday night at 9 p.m. The nation is trying to put the pandemic in the past. Inflation is on the rise. Polling shows that six in 10 Americans say inflation has caused financial hardship for their household.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine is a serious concern, said Dr. Joyce Webb, who retired recently from the Shepherd University faculty after 35 years in the classroom.

“I’m hoping to hear much more about our involvement and where that’s going to lead,” said Webb. “Certainly it’s something that all of us need to be concerned about right now because it’s serious.”

The president is also facing a 55% disapproval rating based on the latest Washington Post poll conducted just last week.