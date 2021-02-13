Power outages continue into the weekend for some AEP customers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The ice and snow from the winter storm that started Wednesday night knocked out power to tens of thousands of electric customers across the tri-state. Crews have been working since then to get power restored.

Appalachian Power says more than 45,000 West Virginia customers were left in the dark as crews continue to work day and night on repairs. Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says they were focused on criticals areas first, including “hospitals and fire departments.”

Coming off of an ice storm Thursday morning, power restoration in the tri-state will continue well into the weekend. Find out when to expect your lights to be back on later tonight on @WOWK13News!

While the crews are working, some customers have booked rooms at nearby hotels, while others are making do until their lights come back on.

On Green Valley Road in Huntington, residents like Vickie Spenard are expected to have their power restored sometime this weekend. In the meantime, they’re working to keep themselves warm, safe, and also entertained.

We’re doing anything to try to take the time up until Sunday. I hope and pray that that’s when it is. Vickie Spenard, Huntington resident

Customers over in Kentucky are voicing their concerns as well asking the same question "When will my power be back on?"



AEP crews are working to restore larger outages now, then work on individuals by the end of the weekend. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Kentucky Power external affairs manager Bob Shurtleff says, like other utilities, Kentucky Power is also bringing in extra crews to restore power as soon as possible. However, their timeline moves into the beginning of next week.

We’ve got some more coming in tomorrow. Right now, we’re looking at a timeline of 95% restoration by Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Bob Shurtleff, Kentucky Power external affairs manager

Kentucky Power says it has around 800 people in the field working on approximately 500 places where repairs are needed.

