Power line worker injured in Jefferson County, expected to be okay

Power line worker transported to the hospital after falling in Jefferson County, W.Va. on April 6, 2020. (Anthony Deng/WDVM)

The worker is expected to be okay, but there were delays on Rt. 340.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A power line worker allegedly fell off the power line while working, according to rescue crews on the scene in Jefferson County, West Virginia on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. close to Route 340, between the Virginia and West Virginia border. Fire stations from West Virginia, as well as Virginia and Maryland responded to this incident. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue told WDVM that the worker was cutting a tree for the powerline and a falling rock hit him.

Rescue crews said the worker is expected to be okay, his injuries were not serious enough for him to be airlifted. There were some delays on Route 340 east and westbound, but the roads have since reopened.

Jefferson County dispatch was unable to provide additional information at 2:30 p.m.