Pop-up shop donates funds to fallen officer’s family

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An officer dying in the line of duty is hard on family and the community, but Sugar Pie Bakery in Charleston is doing its part to help the family of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

At the Charleston Town Center, the bakery presented a pop-up shop event highlighting sweet treats and honoring Johnson’s legacy.



The shop was open from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday with proceeds going directly to Johnson’s family. Courtesy WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Johnson’s family. The decision was made after the recent news of Johnson’s murder earlier this week.

The bakery’s staff says they wanted to show they support the police department and honor her sacrifice in what ever way they could.