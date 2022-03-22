BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Beckley Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Poling Wealth is a financial planning business that offers portfolio management and helps individuals meet their financial goals.

Advisors at Poling Wealth sets itself apart from the competition by using numbers and data rather than qualitative measures.

“The really huge part of what we do is the financial planning. So, we tell people hey this is the retirement lifestyle you want, this is the way we’re going to invest the money. What do we do on a day-to-day basis to make that financial goal a reality,” Poling said.

Poling Wealth is located on Harper Park Drive.