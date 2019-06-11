Police seeking man with warrants in West Virginia who escaped parole supervision

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is asking for the public’s help in locating 52-year-old Vincent Mahoney. The West Virginia man escaped from parole supervision by cutting off his GPS bracelet.

He is described by authorities as 5- feet tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

According to a Facebook post by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoney last resided at his home on 168 Cabana Lane in Martinsburg. Officials with the Charleston Work Release Center say he left his home on June 5, around 10:30 a.m.

Mahoney had been sentenced to one to 10 years for grand larceny. He currently has warrants in West Virginia. If his parole is revoked as a result of this latest violation, his earliest discharge date will be October 22, 2022.

If you may know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Martinsburg Parole Office and speak to C. Lease at (304) 616-1101.