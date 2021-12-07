Police searching for tractor-trailer after shooting on I-81

West Virginia

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a tractor-trailer that entered Maryland after a shooting that took place on I-81 Tuesday morning.

Police said that the shooting took place at the 23-mile marker northbound. The tractor-trailer is maroon with an orange trailer. The driver is a Black man wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. Anyone with any information should call 304-267-7000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

