Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The WV State Police in Grafton are working to locate Tavia White, a 16-year-old runaway from Grafton.

According to officials, White is a white female described as 5-2, 110 lbs., brown hair, with green eyes. White has naturally curly hair but may have straightened or colored it, officials say.



Officials suspect Tavia is with 21-year-old Christian Long white male, 6-0ft, 160 lbs., brown curly hair, brown eyes. Long has an active warrant out for his arrest and is a wanted suspect, officials say. Officials suspect the two are in the Martinsburg or Hedgesville, West Virginia area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact WV State Police in Martinsburg at 304-267-0001.

