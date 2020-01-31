Police pursue reckless driver from Northern Virginia to West Virginia

At one point the suspect was driving over a hundred miles per hour.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after a police pursuit from Frederick County, Virginia into Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Police say the chase took less than a half hour, ending just before 1:15 a.m., and at one point the suspect was driving over a hundred miles per hour.

He was stopped at the 12.8 mile marker on I-81 NB.

West Virginia State Police say a woman was in the car and has refused to give her name.

This is a developing story and will be updated.