Police pursue reckless driver from Northern Virginia to West Virginia

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after a police pursuit from Frederick County, Virginia into Berkeley County, West Virginia.
Police say the chase took less than a half hour, ending just before 1:15 a.m., and at one point the suspect was driving over a hundred miles per hour.
He was stopped at the 12.8 mile marker on I-81 NB.
West Virginia State Police say a woman was in the car and has refused to give her name.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
