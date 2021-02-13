Police officer awarded with Congressional Gold Medal

FILE – This July 16, 2019, file photo shows the Capitol Dome in Washington. The U.S. government’s budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year, an all-time high for the period, as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenues while spending on COVID relief measures sent outlays soaring. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, that the deficit so far for the budget year that began Oct. 1 is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate passed legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his heroic actions in January.

According to a press release from Senator Capito’s Office, a majority of the Senate passed the bill to honor Goodman, who confronted rioters in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.