CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for help from the public to find a woman who kidnapped an infant.

Adrienne Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 for failing to transfer custody of a child by violating a Harrison County Family Court order on Feb. 25.

Marean allegedly abducted her child, 11-month-old Iris Chidester, on Feb 15, and a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Marean on March 9.

Adrienne Marean

Iris Chidester

Marean is a 35-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

The kidnapped child, Iris is an 11-month-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and 17 pounds.

Marean has ties to Bridgeport and Harrison County but also several areas in New York, including Webster, N.Y.

Any with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 034-623-0486 or 911. You can also contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.