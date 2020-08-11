Police investigate tractor-trailer collision on 81 South

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office is investigating a tractor-trailer involved accident on 81 South on Tabler Station Road in West Virginia around 7:30 a.m.
According to officials, there is an unknown number of injuries but no fatalities have been reported. The scene is being cleared and officials say this is an open investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
