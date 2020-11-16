Police investigate death of Martinsburg hunter

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police in Martinsburg say a hunter died after he fell from his tree stand and struck his head Monday morning.

Police say they responded to responded to a call for EMT assistance at 8:21 a.m. at 1514 Scrabble Road for the incident. Police say the reporting officer was advised before arriving to the scene that the victim had died from his injuries.

Police identified the man as Charles Donivan, 48, of Martinsburg. Police say Donivan’s son was hunting in another tree stand when the accident occurred.

In an interview with police, Donivan’s son said that Donivan was still breathing after he fell from the tree stand. Police say Donivan’s son performed CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Police say emergency services performed lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. Donivan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say investigation is still ongoing into the incident.