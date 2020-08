HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are on scene of a reported armed robbery at the Shell gas station on 8th Avenue and 22nd Street.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The suspect took all the money in the register, according to dispatch.

Huntington Police are canvassing the neighborhood with the help of Barboursville K9 Unit.

An investigation is ongoing. No one was hurt, according to dispatch.