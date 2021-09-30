Police chase on I-81 turns into crash

WILLAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police were involved in a police chase in West Virginia on I-81 Northbound that moved into Maryland I-81 Northbound near mile marker 4.

As the chase went on, a crash occurred when the suspect ran into an 18-wheeler. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and then sent to Meritus for treatment of minor injuries.

Maryland State Police responded to the scene but didn’t get involved. There is no further information at this time regarding the cause of the case or where it started in West Virginia.