2 dead in plane crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Update (7:20 p.m.) Two people died after a small airplane crash that caught fire upon impact in Jefferson County, the Middleway Volunteer Fire Company confirmed.

The crash happened early Thursday evening on Hawthorne Avenue near Summit Point in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty initially confirmed the plane caught fire on impact.

Details will be updated here as they become confirmed.

