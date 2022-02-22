PHOTOS: Grafton building collapses

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A building in Grafton has collapsed, damaging several cars and blocking the street.

At least two vehicles, including a pickup truck and a sedan, were hit by falling debris on Latrobe Street. As of Tuesday morning, the road was completely covered with bricks that had fallen off the building, and the road was closed.

The building is the former Klepfel’s Military Mania business next door to Lost Duck Station.

Below are photos of the building and Latrobe Street as of Tuesday morning:

  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)

