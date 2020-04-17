Person reported missing in mine found alive

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — There is good news out of the McDowell and Mingo Counties area on Friday, April 17, 2020. There was a search for a person who was reported missing in a mine around the Isaban area.

West Virginia State Troopers and first responders from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training were called to look for the person. The individual was found alive in the Gilbert area of Mingo County on Thursday night.

No information was released on the person’s name or condition. 59 News is following up on this story and will have more details as they become available.

