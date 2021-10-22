Pedestrian struck head-on in Berkeley County, declared dead on scene

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Gerrardstown woman was declared dead on the scene by police after she was struck head-on on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Sam Mason Road for a report of a vehicle crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriffs learned the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The driver at fault then struck the second vehicle involved in the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who has since been identified as 52-year-old Linda Sine, was acting as a ground guide for the second vehicle involved in the incident. The second vehicle was also towing a trailer and had just turned on to Sam Mason Road headed east. The vehicle at fault was traveling westbound when it struck Sine head-on before running into the side of the trailer.

Both drivers remained on the scene and as a result of the incident, Sam Mason Road was completely closed between the 700 and 900 blocks for almost three hours while investigators processed the scene.

This investigation remains active at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office by calling (304) 267-7000.