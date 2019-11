The pedestrian was reportedly struck around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A pedestrian is in “highly critical condition after being struck Tuesday evening, according to Sheriff Curtis Keller.

Sheriff Keller says the pedestrian was struck twice by cars.

This happened on the 700 block of Williamsport Pike around 5 p.m.

This story is developing.