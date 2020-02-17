Pedestrian killed in Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (WDVM)–A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles on Valley Road in Berkeley Springs.

Christopher Ogden was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by two vehicles traveling northbound. According to police, the first vehicle, a tractor-trailer, noticed Ogden in the roadway and swerved to avoid a collision but ended up hitting him. The second vehicle was unable to see Ogden in the roadway and drove over him.

Neither driver was injured. The crash is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.