Partnership between HCC and Shepherd University makes transferring smooth

Both institutions signed the articulation agreement for graphic design technology on Tuesday.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Graduating in graphic design technology just got easier for students at Hagerstown Community College thanks to a partnership with Shepherd University.

An articulation agreement, which was recently signed between the two colleges guarantees that HCC students studying graphic design technology will have seamless course transfers between the two institutions.

“Now what’s exciting is that those students will be able to graduate on time with a very strong curriculum from both campuses,” said Dr. Virginia Hicks, Assistant Provost for Academic Community Outreach.

After two years, students will graduate at HCC and then transfer to Shepherd to finish their degree.

“It’s also beneficial for our West Virginia students who want to start here at HCC because we have our neighbor state rate,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, Dean of Instruction at HCC. “So they could start here as well and then transfer to Shepherd, which would be in their home state.”

Hagerstown Community College and Shepherd University now have 11 different agreements to guarantee students efficient transfer pathways.

According to HCC, the other agreements include degrees in engineering science (with chemical, environmental, electrical, and computer pathways), environmental studies, mathematics, biology (with chemistry and ecological science minors), and human services/social work.