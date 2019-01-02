Paralympian preps to attend Giro d'Italia bicycling race Video

RANSON, W.Va. - A two time paralympian sets off for Italy for another biking adventure.

Pier Angelo Beltrami has always had a passion for cycling, but lost his leg when he was nineteen in a motorcycle accident.

"Even though I'm an amputee, I could ride very well," said Beltrami.

The accident inspired him to strive forward, allowing him to compete and tour various places, including the Giro d'Italia bicycling race.

He plans on taking a group of people to experience what it's like to witness the annual Giro d'Italia happening in May 2019.

"I'm taking people there to ride the course of stage two and three and we get there and we go on the course before the pros," said Beltrami.

Beltrami is also part of West Virginia's Panhandle Pedalers which is a bicycling club in the Eastern Panhandle.