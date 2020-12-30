Pandemic impacts operations at Habitat for Humanity

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many non-profit organizations are feeling the impact of COVID-19. One of them reeling right now, is Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Contributions to the organization are down 43% compared to last year. It doesn’t end there. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the number of volunteers serving at area Habitat construction sites is down significantly.

Signs at Habitat ReStore remind people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“We just didn’t want to put volunteers in close proximity because of safety concerns,” said Shawn Means, Executive Director. “A lot of volunteers have taken it upon themselves not to engage in things that are risky by being around a lot of other folks.”

Means said the number of total volunteers this year is down substantially from 435 last year to just 51 this year. The total volunteer hours logged was sliced in half with 14,400 recorded last year compared to 6,624 in 2020.

That has meant fewer homes were completed in 2020 and the group has been forced to use subcontractors for work that volunteers would normally do for free. That extra financial burden has been even more difficult when donations are down.

“Especially the large donors just haven’t come out this year like they have in previous years,” Means said.

All of those changes haven’t just been at the construction sites. They’ve also had to modify the way they do things at the ReStore locations. They’ve had to change the layout, put up new signs and buy personal protective equipment. In total they’ve spending $15,000 on unbudgeted COVID-19 related expenses to keep employees and customers safe.

“When we were budgeting for this fiscal year we had never heard of coronavirus. So we certainly didn’t make arrangements to have money available for things like extra security, health supplies, testing and manpower. It was all a big surprise to us,” Means said.

Right now sales are down 20% from last year at the ReStore locations. Habitat was forced to close its construction sites in Kanawha and Putnam counties from late March through June.

Three houses were under construction at the time of the shutdown and were all significantly delayed. They are hoping volunteers will return once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.